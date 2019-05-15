The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released very disturbing footage of an elderly man being pushed off a bus, which resulted in his death. 74-year-old Serge Fournier initially survived the fall, but later died from his severe injuries. 25-year-old Cadesha Bishop has been arrested and charged with the man’s murder.

On March 21st, officers rushed to downtown Las Vegas after reports that an elderly man was hurt, after violently being pushed off a bus. Witnesses said the woman shoved the man after he told her to “be nicer” to other passengers. Bishop had reportedly been shouting profanities at other passengers.

Angry at the man, as soon as the doors opened, she pushed him with enough force he didn’t even touch the steps of the bus before falling. The man’s head landed approximately eight feet from the bus’ doorway. Witnesses stated that after pushing Fournier, the woman just walked away without offering any help.

Fournier died from his injuries on April 23. According to the coroner, he died from complications from blunt force injuries, ruling the death as a homicide. Bishop was arrested three days later and now faces a murder charge on an elderly/vulnerable person.

Surprisingly enough, this isn’t Bishops first encounter with the law. She had previously been convicted of misdemeanor battery charges in 2014 and 2015.

This is so sad, the jail needs to put this woman into maximum security and get her some angry management classes. To do this to an innocent elderly man is horrible. I can already picture her fighting off inmates. Can you imagine how much pain this man must have been in? He didn’t just fall off the bus, he basically flew from how hard he was pushed. Devastating.