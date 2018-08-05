Menu
Entire Blandford Massachusetts Police Force Resigns Read this Next

The Entire Police Force of a Massachusetts Town Just Resigned
Advertisement
Man Loses Nose

I smell something really bad about to happen, but this guy won’t be smelling anything for a while.

Knives are sharp and dangerous, even when handled without care. That is why you always heard your parents say, “Don’t play with knives; they’re not toys.”

Well…these guys didn’t take that advice to heart, and the only thing that might be more dangerous than playing with a knife is playing with a sword. Combine a few beers, a party cheering you on, a big sword, a sausage and your buddy attempting to chop it out of your mouth.

I mean, what could go wrong?

Th short answer: a lot.

de-nosed

With one swift motion of his buddy’s arms, this guy’s nose folds over like a peeled banana peel. It’s actually rather disturbing.

You can’t help but wonder what they were thinking. Hope he didn’t mind having his sense of smell cut off for the rest of his life.

Did you enjoy this post? CLICK HERE to view more articles by Colton Bailey. You can also follow him on Facebook CB Outdoors and Hunting and Fishing Memes, and Instagram Ultimate Outdoors.

NEXT: GRAPHIC: YOU WON’T BELIEVE WHAT KIND OF GUN RESULTED IN THIS HUNTING ACCIDENT

Wide Open Spaces About the author:
Wide Open Spaces is the premier online destination for all things hunting, fishing, shooting, and outdoors, providing content and community engagement to an audience of sportsmen and women who share their passion. Founded in 2011, Wide Open Spaces is the first hunting and fishing site that is optimized for social ...Read more
View More Articles

Wide Open Spaces

Rare Studio

Video shows woman jumping into frozen lake to save dog that fell through ice

Video shows woman jumping into frozen lake to save dog that fell through ice

A neighbor’s video caught the Florida high school shooter practicing with a BB gun in his backyard

A neighbor’s video caught the Florida high school shooter practicing with a BB gun in his backyard

A pitiful burglary goes from “Crime Pays” to crime pains with one poor brick toss

A pitiful burglary goes from “Crime Pays” to crime pains with one poor brick toss

Passengers describe the scary moment an engine malfunctioned on their United Airlines flight

Passengers describe the scary moment an engine malfunctioned on their United Airlines flight

“Pigzilla” surfaces in Hong Kong to go trash-diving and nobody was “boared”

“Pigzilla” surfaces in Hong Kong to go trash-diving and nobody was “boared”

Stories You Might Like