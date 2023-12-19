Celine Dion’s Sister Offers Grim Update on Singer’s Health

Legendary singer and performer Celine Dion is struggling with health issues and according to her sister, Dion is really struggling.

It was revealed earlier this year that she’s been battling stiff-person syndrome, a neurological condition that causes muscle spasms and stiffness.

“She doesn’t have control over her muscles,” Claudette Dion told 7 Jours, via E! News. “What breaks my heart is that she’s always been disciplined. She’s always worked hard. Our mother always told her, ‘You’re going to do it well, you’re going to do it properly.'”

Celine Dion, 55, is most widely known for signing the theme to the 1990s smash hit move Titanic, entitled My Heart Will Go On. She also sang late-90s hits such as It’s All Coming Back to Me, Because You Loved Me and many more.

She announced on Instagram earlier this year that her health issues were forcing her to cancel the Courage World Tour.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%,” she wrote. “It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again.”

E! News reports:

“According to Claudette, their sister Linda has been living with Celine in the Las Vegas area as she receives care from doctors who specialize in stiff-person syndrome. And although the Grammy winner focuses on resting, she was recently able to spend quality time with her 22-year-old son René-Charles and 13-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy, who she shared late husband René Angélil. Celine and her sons headed to the hockey arena Oct. 30, stepping out to watch the Montreal Canadiens take on the Vegas Golden Knights.”