Champion Bodybuilder Dead at 49

Beloved champion bodybuilder Chad McCrary passed away this week at the age of 49. No information about the cause of death was released.

McCrary’s brother, Lance McCrary, shared a video Friday confirming his brother’s death, with the caption, “RIP Chad McCrary: April 1, 1974 – January 2, 2024.” https://people.com/champion-bodybuilder-chad-mccrary-dead-at-49-8431950

In 2000, Chad began his bodybuilding journey, only two years before a life-changing dirt bike accident which resulted in McCrary injuring his spinal cord. As a result of the accident, Chad lost all feeling below his waist and spent the next several years in physical rehabilitation trying to regain the ability to walk. Although McCrary was able to regain the ability to walk short distances, he remained mostly reliant on a wheelchair.

Chad decided not to let his injury stop him. He continued to compete in bodybuilding competitions and went on to win many championships, such as the “Heart of Texas Heavyweight competition” in 2005, the “Lone Star State competition”in 2006, and the “NPC USA Wheelchair Championship” and “NPC Wheelchair Nationals” in 2008, where he placed 2nd.

McCrary won championships as recently as 2020, when he secured 1st place in the “NPC Wheelchair Nationals,” a titlehe also claimed in 2016.

