Champion Race Car Driver Dead at 55

Tim Steele, a noted racing driver and three-time ARCA Menards Series champion, has died, his daughter confirmed on social media. He was 55.

Videos by Rare

Steele died of complications from a stroke, reports suggest.

His daughter, Kelsey Slade, honored his memory in a Facebook post.

“This morning, my dad peacefully took the checkered flag here on earth,” she wrote on Jan. 7. “His life was an exhilarating ride, always at full throttle, driven by a passion for racing and a wild spirit. While many knew him for his accomplishments on the racetrack, his role as a dad and grandpa was by far the greatest victory! God Speed Dad, I love you!!”

Frontstretch reports:

The Coopersville, Mich. native competed in all three NASCAR national series, logging five NASCAR Cup Series starts, 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts and 13 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts. Steele suffered injuries while testing at Atlanta Motor Speedway in a Cup car late in 1997. As a result, he missed the ARCA season finale at Atlanta though still captured the championship. The injury forced him out of his intended Cup Rookie of the Year run in 1998. In June 1998, Steele came back to ARCA to win at Pocono Raceway. In his six-race return to the series, he won four times, including back-to-back wins at Pikes Peak International Raceway and the second Pocono event. After winning four times in 2001 en route to a ninth-place finish in the points, Steele ran sporadically for the rest of his career. https://frontstretch.com/2024/01/07/3-time-arca-champion-tim-steele-dead-at-55/

Condolences to the family, friends and fans of three-time ARCA Menards Series champion Tim Steele, who has died at the age of 55. Over the course of his ARCA career, he won 41 times, third all-time, and collected 31 poles. Tim will be missed by all in the ARCA community. pic.twitter.com/h7phQIXldO — ARCA Menards Series (@ARCA_Racing) January 7, 2024