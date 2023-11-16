Charlotte Man Accused of Fatally Shooting Wendy’s Co-Worker

The suspect accused of shooting and killing his 19-year-old co-worker at a Wendy’s restaurant in Charlotte, N.C., appeared in court on Thursday.

Christopher Franks, 21, was arrested for murdering fellow Wendy’s employee J’Karri Anderson while both were at work on Oct. 6.

According to reports, Anderson stepped in and tried to play peacemaker during an argument between Franks and another individual. Franks could be facing the death penalty as a result.

According to WBTV:

“Franks is currently being held without bond in the Mecklenburg County Jail after a grand jury indicted him on a first-degree murder charge last month.

“Following his death, Will Adams, founder of anti-violence nonprofit Team TruBlue, said Anderson served as a ‘big brother’ in the organization.”

Adams added that Anderson offered great guidance for younger people.

”I look at J’Karri, and I’m like ‘he was one of the ones that turned, that decided he wanted to go and do some thing different,’” Adams told WBTV. “Get on the right path. Stay on the right path. Because you’ve got little ones looking at you.”

