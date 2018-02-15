Menu
New details are coming in about the Florida shooter and many are wondering about the motive
Wednesday, Feb. 14 marked a tragic day for America, and, in particular, the community of Parkland, Florida, which lost 17 people when a gunman opened fire on students and staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School at about 2:40 p.m. local time.


Police took the 19-year-old suspect Nikolas Cruz — who was expelled from the school for disciplinary problems — into custody shortly after the shooting.

As reports were still coming in about the extent of the losses, comedian Chelsea Handler took to Twitter to direct blame at the GOP, claiming that  “Republicans” have blood on their hands.

“We have to elect candidates that are not funded by the NRA in November,” she wrote. “We have an opportunity to elect candidates who won’t allow kids to go to school and get shot. It is disgusting how many times this has happened and Republicans do nothing. You all have blood on your hands.”

But her ramblings didn’t end there.

On Thursday afternoon, Handler directed her fury at President Trump after he tweeted that there were “so many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed.”

“We will always have mentally disturbed people, especially now that one sits in the Oval Office,” Handler fired back in a quote-tweet. “Better not to have guns for them to use, since you are also cutting funds for the mentally disabled. Do something decent while you are in office,” she added. “Anything.”

While some may see Handler as justifiably angry, many people on Twitter think she crossed a line.

Sometime later, Handler followed up on her comments with another tweet about mental health.

President Trump’s tenure has been marred by the mass shootings that have taken place while he’s been in office. Three of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history have occurred since Trump has been in office. The deadliest killing occurred last October in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Stephen Paddock killed 58 people. Only a month later, in November, 26 people were killed in a church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

RELATED: FBI may have known months in advance that Florida shooting suspect had plans to be a “professional school shooter”

Chelsea Handler says President Trump is “mentally disturbed” hours after she blamed the GOP for the Florida shooting Left: Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images Right: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for International Women's Media Foundation
Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
