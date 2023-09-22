Chicago Man Charged With Strangling Woman to Death in Garage

Police have arrested a suspect in the strangulation of a woman whose lifeless body was found in her garage on Chicago’s south side.

Lawrence Curtis Boyle, 63, was charged with one felony count of first degree murder, Chicago police said.

Boyle was arrested after being identified by police as the individual who strangled 30-year-old Sierra Jamison to death in a Grand Crossing garage on Monday.

Lawrence Curtis Boyle is accused of strangling a woman to death in her garage. (Chicago Police Department via WGN)

“A family member told WGN News that her mother became concerned when Jamison, who recently moved into the property, stopped answering her phone,” WGN reported. “When she went over to her daughter’s home, she walked through the backyard and into the garage to find Jamison, lifeless, on the ground.”

An autopsy from the Cook County Medical Examiner followed, confirming that Jamison died of strangulation. Her death was ruled a homicide.

How Boyle knew Jamison or their relationship have yet to be determined. The Chicago Tribune reported they shared the same address.