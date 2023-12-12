Chicago Teen, 16, Charged With Murder of 17-Year Old Girl

A 16-year-old male has been charged with first-degree murder of a Ashuntice Wilburn, 17, who was shot and killed in a Chicago-area park, authorities said.

Wilburn was preparing to begin her senior year of high school when she was fatally shot on Aug. 19. The suspect was arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree murder.

Wilburn reportedly was with another boy at the park when both were shot by the suspect. The other victim survived after being shot in the leg.

“She wanted to be a dental hygienist,” said Patty Ringo, Ashuntice’s grandmother, via WGN. “She helped me with all kinds of activities … She volunteered in the community, she was an exceptional person, [an] exceptional individual.”

Chicago police arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the fatal shooting of Ashuntice Wilburn. (File)

Authorities have not revealed a motive for the shooting nor released any details on what led to the suspect’s arrest.

Per WGN, Wilburn was at Galewood Park, located in the 5700 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue, at the time of the shooting. The suspect was arrested in the 2400 block of North Lockwood.

“We spoke with her father. He is grieving and he is hurting,” community activist Andrew Holmes said, via WGN. “He told us he had just registered her in school Monday so, now this family has to go through this pain.”

Ashuntice Wilburn was the victim of a fatal shooting in Chicago. (WGN)