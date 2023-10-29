Chiefs, Travis Kelce Get Smacked Down 21-9 By Broncos Without Taylor Swift In Attendance

When you focus more on one of your player’s girlfriends in attendance at your games than the actual sport at hand, things tend to go badly. The Dallas Cowboys learned this the hard way when Jessica Simpson was dating former quarterback Tony Romo all the way back in 2007.

Without Taylor Swift in attendance today, the Kansas City Chiefs were upset by the Denver Broncos by a score of 21-9. Taylor Swift’s boyfriend had just six catches for 58 yards, marking his worst performance since week one of the NFL season.

Patrick Mahomes failed to throw a touchdown pass in today’s game, as Broncos quarterback Russel Wilson impressed going 12-19 for 114 yards and 3 touchdowns. Wilson was as efficient as he could have been.

With Chiefs players in nearly every NFL commercial nowadays, and Taylor Swift seeming to be the main focus of every single one of their games, it might be fair to say that the Chiefs might be getting distracted. Football is becoming secondary to celebrity, and when that happens, disaster often strikes.

The Chiefs are a talented football team, but I think everyone can agree that they have been getting a little too big for their britches. I expect them to disappoint many fans this season.

I can only pray that at some point, maybe even in the playoffs, that Travis Kelce costs the Chiefs their season with Taylor Swift in attendance. That would be maybe the sweetest thing to myself, and millions of other football fans who are sick of the Taylor Swift-Chiefs nonsense.