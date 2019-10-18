Are you one of those people who snack on chocolate chip cookies 24/7 and can’t seem to put the cookie down despite you already eating 8 from the jar? Well, congratulations, you’re a drug addict. Okay, okay, maybe not, but according to this new study, the ingredients in chocolate chip cookies trigger the same addictive response in the brain as marijuana and cocaine.

So, there you have it. Your explanation as to why you are so addicted to those darn delicious cookies. There is certainly an explanation for everything, nowadays. The study also stated that chocolate contains small amounts of a compound that triggers the same part of your brain as the addictive ingredient marijuana, THC. As well as sugar, which can induce rewards and cravings comparable in magnitude “to those induced by addictive drugs such as cocaine.

A traditional chocolate chip cookie usually has around 2.5 teaspoons of sugar, followed by fat which comes from butter. According to researchers, fat, and sugar combined releases “feel-good brain chemicals” that are linked to addiction. For those of you who like a little bit of salt on top of them, well, you’re in trouble too.

Researchers found that salt makes the already addictive cookies even more so since salt consumption lights up the emotional part of the brain. So, all those ingredients together create a wonderful, delicious, harmonious flavor that can double the said addiction.

News: chocolate chip cookies are just as addictive as cocaine pic.twitter.com/45LnT6qiz9 — Martina Weems (@MartinaWeems) October 17, 2019

Meaning, yes, it makes sense why you would crave the addictive treat every now and then. Plus, let’s not forget that smell as soon as they come out of the oven which automatically triggers your brain.

So, basically, we’re all doomed. But hey, at least we now know that it’s not our fault that we crave the delicious treat and have an emotional attachment to them. It’s basically a human response, right? Off to grandma’s house I go.