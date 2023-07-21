Chris Christie Snaps At Reporter Over Failing Poll Numbers (Video)

Poor Chris Christie. Nobody wants him to be president.

Newsmax host Eric Bolling asked the former governor of New Jersey why he’s bothering to run for president when he’s polling in the low single digits. In fact, Christie’s 2.10% average on RealClearPolitics could be mistaken for the average cost of a gallon of gas when Trump was president.

See Christie’s freakout on Newsmax below…

Christie referred to Joe Biden as an “awful president” who was only elected because of “Donald Trump’s failings.” Christie did not elaborate as to whether Trump’s failings include the strongest economy in 50 years, cheap gas, energy independence, securing the border, and no involvements in foreign wars.

But Christie is optimistic about his 2024 chances. “Let me remind you that at this time in 2015, Donald Trump was at 6% and Jeb Bush was at 24%,” he told Bolling. “And I also remember the polls… that all told us that Hillary Clinton was going to win that race… up to and including the exit polls that night.”

Yes, we all remember those polls that told us Hillary Clinton had a 97% chance of winning the election, until she got blown out by Donald Trump. Maybe Christie should use a little critical thinking and come to the conclusion that most of the nation came to years ago – the media will lie to get Democrats elected, to the point of calling a person a “conspiracy theorist” if you question why Wisconsin had 140,000 votes for Biden dumped in at 3:40 in the morning.

But Christie is just one of many Republican leaders and presidential hopefuls who are oblivious to how offensive their out-of-touch arrogance is to Middle America. Mitt Romney, Jeb Bush, and former Maryland Governor Larry “Lockdown” Hogan are other examples of the Republican elitist clown show that for some inexplicable reason hate Donald Trump.

And every time someone in this group of Republican clowns bashes Trump, Trump’s support increases. Right now, Trump has been bashed by his own party’s leaders to the tune of a commanding 53% lead in the primary polls, more than twice what runner-up Ron DeSantis has. Middle America has sent the message that it has had enough.