Chris Pratt Identifies as a Christian, Despite Not Being ‘A Religious Person’

Actor Chris Pratt is currently the cover boy for Men’s Health. In the spread, the actor mentioned that he was a Christian. Apparently, his fans were exasperated by the news because he seems to mention his faith during every interview.

“Religion has been oppressive as f*** for a long time,” he said in the lengthy profile. “I didn’t know that I would kind of become the face of religion when really I’m not a religious person.”

Belief

In the profile, Pratt does clarify his belief in God saying, “I think there’s a distinction between being religious—adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God—and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred. Whatever it is. The evil that’s in the heart of every single man has glommed on to the back of religion and come along for the ride.”

Pratt has faced some backlash for his rumored affiliation with the Hillsong Church, especially regarding their stance on the LGBTQ+ community. Pratt vehemently denies any affiliation with the church. “I never went to Hillsong. I’ve never actually been to Hillsong. I don’t know anyone from that church.”

The actor and his family attend Zoe church, led by Pastor Chad Veach.

Unwarranted

Chris Pratt has been under scrutiny as of late. The reasoning behind it is unknown; some people have been very vague comments about the nature of Pratt’s integrity and character. Reporters have dug a bit deeper into the issue, asking his co-stars and friends about what it is like working with Pratt. Other stars have nothing but good things to say.

James Gunn, the director of a leading film of Pratt’s, Guardians of the Galaxy, expressed his concern over the matter.

“It absolutely infuriates me,” Gunn shared. Chris is unspeakably kind to people; he goes out of his way to help kids. He’s an especially loving father. And there’s a lot of stuff that people have literally just made up about him—about his politics, about who he is, about what he believes of other people, you know?”