Chris Stapleton Dedicated His Entertainer of the Year ACM Award to His Children

The country singer/songwriter, 45, took the stage to accept his Entertainer of the Year award at the annual ACM Awards. In his speech, he credited his win to his family.

“This Is For Them”

“Well, I’m shocked — truly. By any imaginable metric I don’t deserve this, but thank you,” Stapleton said. “There’s so many other great people in this category. I stand up, and I play music. That’s what I try to do every night. I write songs, and I make records.”

“I never thought of myself as somebody who’d win this award. I’m so grateful for each and every person who works so hard to make us able to do what we do — my wife Morgane, thank you,” he added.

He mentioned his record label, his management company, and “all the guys on the road, touring.”

“I”m really at a loss of what to say, but I want to say, my kids sitting at home, they give up a lot of my time, a lot of my wife’s time so we can do this,” he continued, “This is for them.”

Stapleton shares five children with his wife, Morgane Stapleton: Samuel, Macon, Ada, Waylon, and another son.

Deserving of Celebration

Stapleton has been nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards in 2022, 2021, 2019 and 2018. His 2020 album Starting Over produced two No. 1 Billboard Hot Country Songs chart singles – ‘Starting Over’ and ‘You Should Probably Leave.’

He was also up for song of the year for You Should Probably Leave and male artist of the year. The other nominees for Entertainer of the Year were Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen.