Chris Young’s Attorney Says Charges Against Country Singer Should Be Dropped

The lawyer for country musician Chris Young is asking for the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission to drop assault charges brought against the singer earlier this week.

Videos by Rare

Young, 38, was charged with assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct at Dawg House Saloon in downtown Nashville. But according to Young’s lawyer, surveillance footage doesn’t show Young striking anyone.

“What happened to my client Chris Young at a bar in Nashville on Monday night was wrong and he never should have been arrested and charged in the first place,” attorney Bill Ramsey said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “In light of the video evidence, Tennessee ABC needs to drop the charges and apologize for the physical, emotional and professional harm done toward my client.”

The outlet went on to detail the allegations.

Country musician Chris Young has released eight studio albums, with another on the way. (Getty)

“Agents of the Alcoholic Beverage Commission entered the Tin Roof bar around 8:30 p.m. Monday to complete a compliance check, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

“An agent approached Young, who was holding his ID card above his head. After checking the ID for age requirements, the agent handed the card back to the country music singer, who then began asking the agents questions.

“While asking questions, Young was recording the ABC agents, the document states.

“After completing the check, the agents moved on to another bar to continue compliance checks. Young and a group of people followed the agents to Dawg House, the bar next door. While attempting to leave the establishment, an agent said Young put out his arm to block his exit and allegedly struck him. The ABC agent said he pushed the musician back to create distance and other bar patrons became involved.”

Young was eventually handcuffed, while those with him continued to create a hostile environment, per the ABC affidavit.

“Mr. Young’s eyes were blood shot and watery as well as having blurred speech,” the affidavit reads.

Young won the “Nashville Star” competition in 2006 and went on to sign with RCA Records Nashville, releasing his debut album that same year.

He has released eight studio albums in all, with his next, Young Love & Saturday Nights, due out on March 22.