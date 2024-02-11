Christian McCaffrey Scores 21-Yard Touchdown with Trick Play

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan dug into his bag of trick and called a trick play that led to 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey breaking free for a twenty-one yard touchdown.

Videos by Rare

After the snap, the ball was handed to J. Jennings of the 49ers who faked out the defense, then threw it to Christian McCaffrey who ran 21-yards for the score. The 49ers continue to strengthen their momentum heading towards the second half.

The 49ers now lead the Chiefs 10-0 in the biggest game of the year.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: San Francisco 49ers fans hold up a sign for Taylor Swift prior to Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)