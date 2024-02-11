Christopher Walken BMW Super Bowl Commercial Draws Hilarious Reaction

Actor Christopher Walken starred in a Super Bowl commercial tonight for the BMW car brand. Immediately, the commercial has drawn hilarious reviews online, quickly being named a favorite of the evening.

See that full ad for BMW below…

Christopher Walken can’t escape people impersonating him a new BMW #SuperBowl ad



pic.twitter.com/Vm0rABJvXf — Lights, Camera, Barstool (@LightsCameraPod) February 12, 2024

I’m howlinggg laughing at the Christopher Walken BMW commercial.



Not sure people will remotely remember it’s for BMW, but boy, it’s funny. pic.twitter.com/RmF8f2wTCG — Jack Appleby (@jappleby) February 12, 2024

We have an early favorite!