Christopher Walken BMW Super Bowl Commercial Draws Hilarious Reaction

Actor Christopher Walken starred in a Super Bowl commercial tonight for the BMW car brand. Immediately, the commercial has drawn hilarious reviews online, quickly being named a favorite of the evening.
See that full ad for BMW below…
Christopher Walken can’t escape people impersonating him a new BMW #SuperBowl ad— Lights, Camera, Barstool (@LightsCameraPod) February 12, 2024
pic.twitter.com/Vm0rABJvXf
I’m howlinggg laughing at the Christopher Walken BMW commercial.— Jack Appleby (@jappleby) February 12, 2024
Not sure people will remotely remember it’s for BMW, but boy, it’s funny. pic.twitter.com/RmF8f2wTCG
We have an early favorite!