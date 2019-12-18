A Wisconsin teen is facing life in prison after she was accused of killing an alleged sex trafficker who raped her and filmed her, as well as other underage girls, multiple times after she said no to having sex with him. 19-year-old Chrystul Kizer from Milwaukee was arrested back in June 2018 for allegedly shooting Randall Volar III, 34, twice in the head with a handgun, and setting his house on fire.

Kizer met Volar when she was only 16, and stated that she killed him early morning on June 5, 2018, after he pinned her to the floor when she refused to have sex with him. Prosecutors pointed out that after the murder, Kizer posted a selfie taken at his house on social media with the caption, “My Mug Shot.”

The teenage girl then allegedly stole Volar’s BMW after the murder. Kizer, who was 17 at the time of the alleged murder, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and arson. If convicted of homicide, she faces a mandatory life sentence. She pleaded not guilty.

This week, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge David Wilk turned down her public defender’s request to lower the bond from $1 million to $55,000. She is currently in custody at Kenosha County Jail and awaiting her trial which is scheduled for March 16, 2020. During court, the lawyer argued back and forward that she has an “affirmative defense” for killing Volar, who is an alleged sex trafficker who raped her multiple times an sold her for sex.

Volar was reportedly being investigated for sex trafficking before he died. Kenosha Police Department obtained a search warrant and seized all computers and other evidence from his home. Evidence included videos of Volar telling underage girls how to successfully place ads for sex, according to Kizer’s public defender, Carl Johnson.

Johnson also stated Volar lived in a one-bedroom home in Kenosha and had over $500,000 sitting in a bank account that was flagged by the bank as evidence of human trafficking. In February 2018, four months before he was killed, authorities found evidence he had been abusing underage black girls.

The allegations came to light on February 12, 2018, when a 15-year-old girl called 911 from Volar’s house saying he had given her drugs and was going to kill her. Police reports stated they found the girl wandering the streets on LSD, and told police Volar had paid her for sex since she as 14.

Volar was arrested on charges including sexual assault of a child and was released without bail. During court, prosecutor Michael Graveley stated he believes the horrible man was simply a sex trafficking “customer” and that authorities found “no evidence of sex trafficking for business purposes.”

At the time of Kizer’s arrest, lawyers stated they believed there was more to the story that hasn’t come to light. During police questioning, after the incident, a criminal complaint stated Kaiser had allegedly said “she had gotten upset and was tired of Mr. Volar touching her.” While prosecutors believe the murder was premeditated, Kaiser states she was only acting in self-defense.