Church Volunteer, Wife Arrested for Sexual and Physical Abuse

A church volunteer and his wife were arrested for the sexual and physical abuse of children, according to police in Riverside, Calif.

Videos by Rare

Jose Cruz Martinez, 47, and his wife Dawn Renee Johnson, 48, were arrested after an investigation into a report that stemmed from a decade ago. Police said one boy and one girl were the victims.

Martinez reportedly worked as a youth volunteer at a Riverside church between 2016 and 2023. Investigators are looking into whether other children were involved, given Martinez’s proximity to them during the aforementioned timeframe.

Per KTLA News:

After a months-long investigation, Martinez was arrested on Jan. 5 for multiple counts of sexual and physical abuse violations of a minor under the age of 10. His wife, Johnson, was arrested on Jan. 10 for multiple counts of aiding and abetting the sexual abuse of a minor and physical abuse.

Police released photos of the suspects so that other potential victims can identify them, per KTLA.

Johnson and his wife are being held on $2 million bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center.

Jose Cruz Martinez, left, and Dawn Renee Johnson were arrested for sexual abuse. (Riverside Police Dept/KTLA)