CMT Airing Special Look Back at Toby Keith’s Legendary Career

The death of country music legend Toby Keith has haunted fans of the industry, but CMT is doing what it can to keep his memory alive.

Keith died earlier this week at the age of 62 after battling stomach cancer.

CMT, which celebrates country music in the same fashion that MTV used to celebrate rock and pop (before becoming a reality channel), is paying tribute to Keith with a 30-minute special. The show looks back at Keith’s remarkable career.

The program first aired on Feb. 8, but will be repeated throughout the month.

“He was one of country music’s biggest stars,” the trailer’s voiceover said. “But he was much more than that. He was a symbol of the American pride and spirit that filled his songs.”

As relayed by American Songwriter:

Clips of interviews with a wide range of people show what those who knew him for more than his music said about him. They called him things like a family man, a personable guy, and more than one individual called the star humble. “He was completely authentic. Authentically Toby Keith,” the University of Oklahoma athletic director and longtime friend of the country star, Joe Casticlione said. “One of the legacies we’ll always remember about Toby is not just the way he touched our heart but the way he left a mark on our heart that will last forever,” he added. Casticlione went on to say that Keith was, “A loving husband, a doting father, and grandfather. Always there for his family.”