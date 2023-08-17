Coast Guard Rescues Four Missing Divers Off Myrtle Beach Coast

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four divers who went missing over the weekend off the coast in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Four men who were diving off the “pleasure craft” known as Big Bill’s around noon on Sunday did not resurface, officials said. Each went missing about 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach.

The divers were found nearly 13 hours later, at 12:45 a.m. Monday, via a strobe light, officials said. All four men were were found about 46 miles southeast of Cape Fear River, North Carolina. None suffered injuries.

A map depicting where four divers went missing. (WMBF)

Weather did not appear to be a factor in the disappearances, officials said. The men’s identities were not released.

#UPDATE The @USCG & @USNavy found and rescued the 4 missing male divers approx. 46 miles southeast of Cape Fear River, North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/O7G5PVkyKd — USCG Mid-Atlantic (@uscgmidatlantic) August 14, 2023

“The Coast Guard strives to alleviate human suffering and minimize loss of life and property by rendering aid to those in distress in the maritime environment and elsewhere when Coast Guard intervention can influence the outcome of life-threatening incidents,” officials said in a statement.

The Coast Guard website states that the organization performs an average of 16,000 search and rescues each year.