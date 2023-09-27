College Football Player Suspended for Smacking Security Guard at Game

An Alabama State football player has been suspended indefinitely after slapping a security guard who attempted to keep him from going into the stands to confront taunting fans.

Videos by Rare

Hornets wide receiver Jacob Freeman was identified as the player who smacked the well-meaning guard and got arrested. Freeman has since been released.

(Twitter/X)

Video posted to social media showed the chaos, with Freeman violently smacking the guard as the guard attempted to keep the peace. Freeman was exchanging words with Florida A&M fans at the exact moment.

i hope yall bus break down on the darkest part of I-10.. man was tryna do his job and you throwing a tantrum at your big age 😂 pic.twitter.com/teysLep1bx — stunna ✨ (@takeyviaa) September 24, 2023

Per the New York Post:

“The shocked security guard holds his mouth and advances toward Freeman, who was held back by one of his coaches after the hit.

“Alabama State players rushed over to the scene and exchanged words with fans who were seated in the same section where the chaos unfolded.”

(Twitter/X)

Alabama State athletic director Dr. Jason Cable did not name Freeman by name when he condemned the incident, saying only that the player has been “suspended indefinitely.”

Freeman is in his first season with the Hornets after transferring from Georgia State. Alabama State fell to 1-2 after losing to Florida A&M, 23-10.