189 Dead Bodies Discovered In Colorado, Couple Charged

A Colorado couple is facing more than 200 charges for providing “eco-friendly” funeral services to grieving families, but instead leaving the bodies in an unrefrigerated room infested with bugs while using the money they received for cars, trips, and cryptocurrency.

Jon and Carie Hallford billed their Return to Nature funeral home business as a “return to the traditional way of burial,” offering biodegradable interment and cremation for up to $1,895, the documents said. But instead of following through on their promises to bury clients’ loved ones with dignity, the couple blew through the cash on big-ticket items including a $92,566 GMC Yukon XL and a $28,336 Infiniti SUV, the bombshell records revealed. https://nypost.com/2024/02/09/news/colorado-couple-let-189-bodies-rot-while-blowing-cash-on-cars-crypto/

As if this crime could not be more vile, Jon and Carie Hallford also allegedly used concrete mix as “remains” that were returned to the deceased’s families.

The couple’s trial is set for March, when they will face over two hundred charges for their actions.