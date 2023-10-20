Colorado Funeral Home Investigated for Decaying Bodies May Have Delivered Fake Ashes, Too

A Colorado funeral home that’s under investigation after the discovery of 189 decaying bodies is seemingly in even deeper hot water. Per the Associated Press, that same business seems to have fabricated cremation record and might have also given fake ashes to families of the deceased.

The Return to Nature Funeral Home is located in Colorado Springs and families that did business with it “fear their loved ones weren’t cremated at all and instead could be among the yet unidentified corpses authorities discovered after responding to a report of an ‘abhorrent smell,'” the AP wrote.

“None of the families the AP interviewed received an identification tag or certificate that experts say are usually given to ensure cremations are authentic. Members of all four families described a similar consistency of the ashes that seemed like dry concrete. Two mixed some ashes with water and said they solidified. Dry concrete has been used before by funeral homes to mimic human ashes.”

Sheriff Allen Cooper said investigators made a “very disturbing” discovery at the funeral home earlier this month.

“There in the funeral home where the bodies were stored was horrific,” Cooper said, via 9News.

Police were tipped off about the funeral home after receiving a call from a neighbor about a foul smell coming from the property.

So far, no arrests have been made.

“The Return to Nature Funeral Home is based in Colorado Springs and specializes in green burials. The license for the Penrose location expired in November 2022, according to DORA. The Colorado Springs location has an active license. …

“Return to Nature’s website has a notice saying it would no longer process new cremations as of July. A Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) spokesperson said the business doesn’t appear to have a separate crematorium license, which is required to do cremations.”

