Colorado Funeral Home Under Investigation for ‘Very Disturbing’ Storage of Bodies

A funeral home in Colorado is being investigated by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office for what is being deemed improper storage of more than 115 human bodies.

Sheriff Allen Cooper said investigators made a “very disturbing” discovery at the Return to Nature Funeral Home.

“There in the funeral home where the bodies were stored was horrific,” Cooper said, via 9News.

He added that hazmat crews had to make sure the scene was safe before investigators could begin processing the scene. Officials did not go into detail about the bodies were improperly stored, however.

The Return to Nature Funeral Home is accused of improperly storing more than 115 bodies. (9News)

Police were tipped off about the funeral home after receiving a call from a neighbor about a foul smell coming from the property.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Per 9News:

“The Return to Nature Funeral Home is based in Colorado Springs and specializes in green burials. The license for the Penrose location expired in November 2022, according to DORA. The Colorado Springs location has an active license. …

“Return to Nature’s website has a notice saying it would no longer process new cremations as of July. A Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) spokesperson said the business doesn’t appear to have a separate crematorium license, which is required to do cremations.”

The bodies will soon be removed and transported for identification so that family members can be notified, Cooper said.

A hearse outside the Return to Nature Funeral Home is surrounded by police crime tape. (9News)