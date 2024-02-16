Colorado Springs University Closes For Day Due To Death Investigation

The University of Colorado-Colorado Springs campus closed on Friday after police announced they were investigating a death on the school’s campus.

Videos by Rare

While details have yet to be released, authorities indicated there is not an active shooter in the area. They did, however, ask those on campus to shelter in place during the investigation.

The campus went on lockdown at 7 a.m. locally, per an announcement from the school.

Urgent UCCSAlert: Lockdown! Lock interior doors. Turn out the lights. Move away from sight. Do not open the door. Maintain silence. Evade/Defend — UCCS Public Safety (@UCCS_dps) February 16, 2024

“Just before 8 a.m., authorities said the shelter-in-order was reduced to just Alpine Village and that anyone in other areas were allowed to leave campus,” 9News wrote. “Public safety also asked people to limit their movements on campus.”

About 15 minutes later, Colorado Springs police said they were investigating a death, though again, details of how the individual died have yet to be determined.

UCCSAlert: Only those in Alpine Village shelter in place. We do not want movement in and around these areas. All others may leave campus. — UCCS Public Safety (@UCCS_dps) February 16, 2024

“Anyone with information can call police at 719-444-7000, or callers can remain anonymous by submitting tips through Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward,” 9News wrote. “You can contact them at 719-634-7867 or submit tips online.”