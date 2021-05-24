Porn Literacy Class Leaves Private School Students and Parents Outraged

Oh, the joys and perks of being a part of the elite. In a time when the importance of sexual education has been increasingly emphasized, a posh school in New York decided to take time to educate its students on porn literacy, covering education surrounding the aspects of porn. And although the intentionality came from a realistic and ideal place, the concept met many criticisms by not only the students but also the community.

According to the New York Post, parents of students at the prestigious Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School were upset that they were ill-informed about the fourth “R” that was added to the NYC school’s curriculum. In addition to the usual reading, ‘riting, and ‘rithmetic lessons, the school added “raunch” as a health and sexuality workshop to help educate their students around topics surrounding sex. But what students thought was going to be lessons on condoms and birth control turned out to be much more.

Sex Educator Justine Fonte

Justine Ang Fonte, the director of Health & Wellness at Dalton, another elite prep school, brought “Pornography Literacy: An Intersectional Focus on Mainstream Porn,” to the Manhattan school, which charges almost $50k a year to attend. According to Fox News, the slide presentation brought lessons such as the “three big male vulnerabilities, “the orgasm gap” between straight women and gay men or women, photos of partially nude women and bondage, the marketability of Onlyfans, and an analysis on “what is porn and what is art.”

Her presentation also noted the most searched pornographic terms of 2019, including “creampie,” “anal,” “gangbang,” “stepmom,” and more. It also explained different porn genres, including “incest-themed,” consensual or “vanilla,” “barely legal,” and “kink and BDSM. “Waterboard electro” torture porn was also included as an example of “king and BDSM.”

A high school female student at the private school told the Post, “We were all so shocked and mortified. We were all like, ‘Why are they doing this? Why do they think it’s OK?’ We were supposed to answer questions about the porn stuff in the Zoom chat but we were all side-chatting in group chats and tons of kids thought it was so dumb that they sent the link to their friends all over the city and they were all logging on with the password.”

The Importance of Porn Literacy: Adults, Teens, and Everyone Else

Advertisement

The Columbia Prep student spoke to the Post in anonymity with her mother, who added, “No one wants to be canceled or lose their livelihood and that can be done in an instant. Most parents feel the same way I do about not going public but at the same time, we’re incredibly frustrated by what’s going on. None of the parents knew this was planned. We were completely left in the dark. It makes us wonder what else the school is up to.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the parent of a middle school student at the pre-K- 12th-grade school expressed her outrage, saying, “It’s outrageous that the school is introducing pornography into a mainstream classroom and starting to indoctrinate kids. The goal of this is to disrupt families. Why is the school making porn a priority as opposed to physics, art, literature or poetry?”