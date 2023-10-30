Comedian Blasted for Mocking Matthew Perry Death: ‘I Love It When Junkies Die’

Comedian Kevin Brennan has come under fire for immediate joking about the death of beloved Friends star Matthew Perry, who died over the weekend after reportedly drowning in his hot tub. Perry was 54.

While tributes from all over have poured in from across the globe, Brennan apparently offered a different take.

“DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA,” Perry posted to social media above a breaking story on Perry’s death.

When someone asked why drowning in a hot tub is funny, Brennan responded, “Because it’s not very deep.”

TMZ covered the story of Brennan “mocking” Perry’s death and sent out a link on social media. Brennan, a former writer for Saturday Night Live, responded to the link by saying he wasn’t mocking the death.

“I didn’t mock it. I just thought it was funny,” Brennan wrote amid the backlash. “But I do love it when junkies die.”

That post was removed from X (formerly Twitter) for violating the platform’s rules.

Perry did admit to struggling with substance abuse but said he had been sober for more than a year. The coroner ordered more tests after declaring that the autopsy had been complete, as we relayed here. The LA County Medical Examiner’s Office, for now, is listing Perry’s death as “deferred.”

Brennan topped off his insensitive social media comments by posting to X: “Am I trending yet?”

