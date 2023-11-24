Comedian Tiffany Haddish Arrested for DUI After Allegedly Falling Asleep Behind Wheel

Standup comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish, perhaps best-known for his role in 2017 movie Girls Trip, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after she allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Per TMZ, police responded to calls about someone being stopped in the middle of the road at Beverly Drive and Dayton Way at 5:45 a.m. locally. They discovered Haddish, reportedly slumped over the wheel while the car was still running.

Comedian Tiffany Haddish performs at The Laugh Factory on Nov. 23. (Getty)

This would the second DUI for Haddish.

TMZ wrote:

She had performed at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood Thursday night for the club’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community. This is the second DUI arrest for Haddish, who was also busted under similar circumstances back in January 2022 … that time in the Atlanta area. Peachtree City PD also responded to a call of someone sleeping behind the wheel. When they responded to the area, they found Tiffany pulling into a neighborhood.

