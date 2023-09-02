Con Man Sentenced for Duping Hundreds Into Buying Fake Alaskan Art

A Washington man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for convincing hundreds of Alaskans that he was selling them authentic Native art that turned out to be fake.

Instead, turns out the art was produced overseas.

Cristobal “Cris” Magno Rodrigo, 59, was the man behind the alleged fraud and will be required to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term, the Alaskan District Court in Juneau ruled.

Along with that, Rodrigo must make a $60,000 donation to the Tlingit and Haida Central Counsel Vocational Program — as well as write a public apology to be published in the Ketchikan Daily News.

An example of Alaskan Native Art. (US Department of the Interior)

The art being passed off as authentic by Rodrigo was made by a company in the Philippines that his wife owns.

Per KIRO: “From April 2016 to December 2021, while residing in Washington State, Rodrigo and his family owned and operated Alaska Stone Arts LLC. and Rail Creek LLC. in Ketchikan, Alaska. Alaska Stone Arts LLC. primarily sold stone carvings, and Rail Creek LLC. primarily sold wooden totem poles.”

His sentence is by far the longest ever handed down for violating the Indian Arts and Crafts Act.

Juneau, Alaska skyline. (Getty)

“This deceptive business practice cheated customers and undermined the economic livelihood of Alaska Native artists,” said Edward Grace, Assistant Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement.

Added Indian Arts and Crafts Board Director Meridith Stanton: ““Fakes and counterfeits, such as those marketed for huge sums of money by the Rodrigos, tear at the very fabric of Alaska Native culture, Native livelihoods, and Native communities.”