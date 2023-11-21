Congress to Probe Biden Admin Potential Ban on Menthol Cigarettes

House Republicans intend to probe the proposed menthol cigarette ban being proposed by the Biden administration.

In a letter to senior White House officials, House Small Business Committee Chairman Roger Williams, R-Texas, and Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., stated their concerns, saying that a ban would create “significant economic impacts on small entities” and fuel “illicit markets” as a result.

“Unfortunately, the Biden administration has proposed another rule that would disproportionally harm our nation’s small businesses,” Williams told Fox News Digital in a statement.

“Banning menthol cigarettes would result in an estimated loss of $2 billion dollars in sales at convenience stores across the country and would simply create a black market for these products,” he continued. “It is my hope that Director Young and Administrator Revesz reject this rule and allow small business to operate without government interference.”

Others have compared it to the prohibition of alcohol.

“Prohibition has never worked,” Javier Palomarez, the president and CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), another group opposing the proposal, said in a statement this week, via Fox News. “The proposed menthol ban flies in the face of American voters and is poised to dismantle a sizable portion of our economy as tax-paying, law-abiding and job-creating convenience stores rely on these products for 30% of their sales.”

“Further, the tobacco industry as a whole supports over 600,000 jobs and $40 billion in wages. This economic activity contributes over $45 billion annually in federal and state taxes, a significant amount of which goes to fund our public schools,” said Palomarez. “The ban will also create an illegal market, shifting sales and revenue away from innocent, small businesses and hand Mexican cartels a new revenue source.”