Congressman Says Secret Service Destroyed White House Cocaine Evidence

Well, wouldn’t ya know… the US Secret Service destroyed the baggie of cocaine found in the White House. DNA evidence and all is… gone!… just like all those classified emails in Hillary’s bathroom that were destroyed with hammers.

See Rep. Tim Burchett discussing this on the Jesse Waters Fox News program below…

Rep. Tim Burchett on Fox News



American justice is not blind. In fact, American justice stares to the right.

If this had occurred in 2019, what would have happened is the White House would have been evacuated and locked down. The baggie would have been flown straight to Fort Detrick, Maryland – where the nation’s premier bioweapon research lab is located – for analysis to ensure it was not a biological weapons attack. The FBI would be standing by to get DNA evidence off of the baggie, and the Secret Service would have been combing through its multitude of security cameras and entrance logs to find the culprit. The media, of course, would be on Trump like white on rice (and rightly so) to show this was evidence that he was not fit to lead.

But Joe Biden’s in office, and his son Hunter is a notorious junkie. Thus, all the evidence is destroyed, the Secret Service pretends that dozens of security cameras didn’t show anything, the story gets changed, and no one will be held accountable for committing a federal felony.

So why does American justice stare hard to the right? There’s two reasons.

One, conservatives get jobs in the private sector, where creativity and hard work is financially rewarded. Liberals hold jobs in public sectors that pay lower because they don’t perform as well, such as the nonprofit and government fields.

Two, conservatives will hire liberals, but liberals will not hire conservatives, so government has become a bastion of liberal incompetence.

That’s the truth, and the feds once against destroyed evidence to protect their political masters.