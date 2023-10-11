Connecticut High School Football Player Collapses, Dies at Practice

A Connecticut high school football player collapsed and died at practice on Tuesday, leaving those at Windsor High School stunned and grieving over the loss.

Elijah-Jay Mariano-Rivera, 15, was a junior at the school.

Superintendent Terrell Hill sent a letter to parents in regard to the tragedy, stating that Mariano-Rivera was treated by emergency personnel and was not engaged in any football drills or tackling before losing consciousness.

“As a community, we want to keep his family in our thoughts and prayers, and support them moving forward, however we can,” Hill said.

Windsor High School in Connecticut. (NBC4 New York)

According to NBC4:

“Windsor police and EMTs performed CPR and the teen was taken to Connecticut Children’s for treatment. He later died, according to Hill.

“The school district will have crisis teams available for students and staff at Windsor High School and Sage Park.”

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

“A very nice, very funny kid,” Windsor High sophomore Maria Tostarelli told NBC4 of Mariano-Rivera. “Always brightened up whenever he walked into a room.”

A candlelight vigil was held for Windsor High School student Eli Mariano-Rivera. (NBC4 New York)