Connecticut Man Arrested for Operating $8.5M Mushroom Business Out of Home

If you’re looking for psychedelic mushrooms, well, Connecticut was apparently your state for a little bit. More specifically, you allegedly could find all you needed and more in the home of one man who lives in Burlington, Conn.

Weston Soule, 21, has been arrested for running an illegal psilocybin mushroom growing operation — that was worth a whopping $8.5 million, police said.

Weston Soule initially denied the mushrooms being grown in his home were illegal, authorities said. (Connecticut State Police)

Soule was reported by a random caller after either hearing of or seeing the operation, according to WPRI.

Police said they arrived at Soule’s home to find ventilation equipment that matched those used in clandestine labs. Upon questioning, Soule denied that the mushrooms were illegal, police added.

Perhaps he was just making creamy mushroom soup or something — and that may be why he didn’t consent to a search. So police returned later with a warrant and “found a clandestine mushroom-growing factory with psilocybin mushrooms in various stages of growth,” WPXI wrote.

It was at that point that Soule reportedly said, yeah, they’re illegal mushrooms. He was promptly arrested.

WPXI added:

“The 21-year-old was charged with possession with intent to sell/distribute narcotics and operation of a drug factory, police said.

“Soule was held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment at New Britain Superior Court on Friday.”

Images from a home where an illegal mushroom-growing business allegedly took place. (Connecticut State Police)