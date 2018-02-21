Menu
ski Read this Next

Olympic skier lands in hospital with serious injury after high-flying jump goes horribly wrong
Advertisement

Many conservatives on Twitter have accused the social media site of removing large swaths of their followers overnight for political reasons. Several voiced their frustrations on Twitter, and their collective conclusion was simple: Twitter was purposefully censoring conservative voices by removing their base.


However, all may not be as it appears.

According to the New York Daily News, Twitter has recently committed to combating Russian bots on the site. Over 1 million accounts suspected to be fake were removed in January, and it’s possible that the latest mass deletion of accounts is related to Twitter’s commitment to address bots as well as the practice of paid followers. Twitter has yet to comment on the latest wave of bans and deletions.

As the story spread on Twitter, people began to mock the fact that conservatives were calling the move censorship.

Last weekend, 13 Russian nationals and 3 entities were indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller last week for their alleged roles in meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The Wall Street Journal compiled a list of various political Facebook advertisements that were linked to Russian operatives. The ads were diverse, targeting everyone from Muslims and Christians to civil rights activists and supporters of law enforcement communities.

But, still determined to make the issue about censorship, several Twitter users sought to regain their followers and enjoy a bit of vengeance along the way.

(H/T Twitchy)

RELATED: T-Mobile’s politically charged Super Bowl ad has caused an uproar

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Guy’s “Why you should swipe right” PowerPoint presentation on Tinder works surprisingly well

Guy’s “Why you should swipe right” PowerPoint presentation on Tinder works surprisingly well

“I think that’s not helping the issue”: Survivor of a historic mass shooting criticizes gun bans

“I think that’s not helping the issue”: Survivor of a historic mass shooting criticizes gun bans

After a 42-year medal drought, the US finally claims gold in this Olympic event

After a 42-year medal drought, the US finally claims gold in this Olympic event

Famed evangelist Billy Graham, who preached to millions around the world, has died at the age of 99

Famed evangelist Billy Graham, who preached to millions around the world, has died at the age of 99

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement