Contractors Killed After Being Trapped in Hole on Kentucky Job Site

Authorities have identified the bodies of two contractors who were killed in an accident on a sanitation plant job site in Bromley, Kentucky. A third worker was taken to the hospital, though believed to suffer only non-life-threatening injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the family, workers, emergency response personnel, and all involved in this tragedy,” police said in their prepared statement.

Police said all three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep when something went wrong and they became trapped on Thursday. Bromley is a city of just more than 700 residents and located along the Ohio River.

“The second body was recovered around midnight, according to Kenton County dispatch. The first worker’s body was found just after 6 p.m. Thursday, Villa Hills police say.

“A third worker went to a hospital to get checked out.

“He refused medical attention on scene and was later transported to a nearby hospital by family members, police wrote in a news release.”

2nd body recovered overnight at a sanitation plant after police say the contract workers became trapped in a hole, ultimately drowning. Live updates from the scene this morning on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/H3rkBzIUd1 — Jordan Vilines (@JordanVilinesTV) December 15, 2023

The outlet added that the three victims were employed by Building Crafts, Inc. in Wilder, Kentucky. They were working at the “sanitation district’s largest pump station, sending 40 million gallons of sewage per day to the Dry Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant from Northern Kentucky’s river cities,” Fox 19 Now reported.

Police have yet to release details on what went wrong.

