Controversial ‘Turtleboy’ Blogger Arrested, Likely in Relation to Karen Read Case

Controversial blogger Aidan Timothy Kearney has been arrested on multiple charges and is in custody of the Massachusetts State Police.

Kearney runs the “Turtleboy News” blog and has been a big advocate for murder suspect Karen Read, who is accused of hitting boyfriend and Boston police officer John O’Keefe with her vehicle outside of a home in near Boston after a night of drinking in January 2022.

As reported by WCVB, each of Kearney’s top five posts have had to do with Read. It added that Kearney is facing at least one count of conspiracy and eight counts of intimidation of a witness, juror, police or court official.

Per the outlet:

“Through many of Read’s pretrial hearings, Kearney sat in the courtroom a few rows behind the defense table. He was often visible in the background while attorneys spoke at a courtroom podium in streaming coverage of the high-profile hearings.

“Kearney wore a sweatshirt printed with the slogan, “Free Karen Read” as he was escorted into the courthouse on Wednesday.”

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey issued a video statement in August “condemning the dissemination of false narratives and harassment of witnesses involved in the case,” per WCVB.

“We try people in the court and not on the internet for a reason,” Morrissey said in the statement. “The internet has no rules of evidence. The internet has no punishment for perjury. And the internet does not know all the facts.”

Morrissey’s office is prosecuting Read. She is scheduled to go on trial in March.