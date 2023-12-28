Convicted Murderer Known as ‘Killer Poet’ Reportedly Dead at 83

Norman Porter, who was convicted of the 1960 murder of 21-year-old store clerk John Pigott during a robbery in Saugus, Mass., has died, Boston 25 News reported. He was 83.

Videos by Rare

Along with killing the store clerk, Porter was convicted of murdering Middlesex County jail master David Robinson during a violent escape in 1961.

Porter never returned from a furlough in 1985 and was on the run for 20 years. He was eventually captured and sent back to prison in 2005. He gained the nickname “Killer Poet” along the way.

No details were given on his cause of death.

BREAKING: "Killer Poet" Norman Porter DEAD. Porter was granted med parole last year, died last night at Tewksbury Hospital, sources say. Porter convicted 2 murders in 1960's, escaped prison, lived fugitive life in Chicago. Caught 2005 https://t.co/xz7h8ANO1O @boston25 #TrueCrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) December 28, 2023

Per Boston 25 News:

During a parole hearing in March 2022, Porter said, “I deeply regret my behavior, my actions. To the families of John Pigott, of Saugus, and David Robinson, of Cambridge, I deeply regret my behavior.” The board agreed, writing that Porter is “rehabilitated and merits parole at this time.” “He was served 42 years, 25 of which he served before escaping. He was on the run for 20 years before being returned to custody. The Board notes that Mr. Porter suffers from numerous severe medical conditions,” a Record of Decision stated. “The Board notes he has maintained a significant support network through most of his incarceration. Despite his history of escapes, a former Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Correction testified in support of his release.” Porter was ultimately released with an approved home plan that called for him to stay put between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. He was also fitted with an electronic monitoring device.

Norman Porter during his arrest for murder in 1960, left, and in court in 2005. (Boston 25 News)