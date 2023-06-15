Cop Hailed Hero For Reviving Town Worker Who Was Struck By Lighting on Soccer Field

After 39-year-old Woodbridge, New Jersey town employee Eric Baumgartner was struck by lightning, his life was saved by Woodbridge police officer, Robert “RJ” McPartland. Baumgartner was left without a pulse after he was struck by a lightning bolt while painting lines on a soccer field at Iselin Middle School at around 12:30 PM on Wednesday.

Jay Heday, who lives nearby the school, spoke to ABC7 about what he witnessed that afternoon. He said, “It was like a bomb, a huge bomb. Then out of the window I saw the guy go down, flat on the floor.”

Town Employee Struck By Lightning

When McPartland rushed to the scene, he found Baumgartner unconscious and immediately started performing chest compressions on the man. McPhartland told CBS News, “We were able to see some burn marks appeared on his hands, so that was how we were able to determine what happened. And we knew we needed to start compressions to get his heart started again.”

After being put into an ambulance, officials were able to find Baumgartner’s pulse. McPhartland added, “Once we are in the ambulance and he did get a pulse back he did slowly begin to gain consciousness while he was still on scene. He wasn’t talking yet. But he was starting to move his limbs and wake up a little bit.”

Baumgartner was taken to the Robert Wood Johnson University in New Brunswick, where he is expected to make a full recovery. The respected town worker is married with two children.

John McCormick, the Mayor of Woodbridge, released a statement regarding McPhartland’s heroic act. The statement partially reads, “As of right now, I have every reason to believe R.J. McPartland saved Eric Baumgartner’s life. And I can’t be prouder of the job that our police officers do.”

Many people assume that being struck by lightning has a very low chance of happening, but it is something that no one is immune from. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), 300 people are struck by lightning in the US alone, and around 50 of those occurrences are fatal.

