Coronavirus Is Now the Leading Cause of Death in the United States

COVID-19, which is caused by the Coronavirus that is spreading around the globe, has now become the deadliest disease in the United States. The disease has apparently killed more people per day than cancer or heart disease overall, according to Dr. Maria Danilychev who practices in San Diego.

Just last week, the coronavirus was the third leading cause of death, which averaged around 748 death tolls per day. Experts believe that as the virus continues to spread, the daily deaths have followed. In comparison to COVID-19 fatality, 1,774 deaths are an attribute of heart disease, and 1,641 deaths are due to cancer.

She created data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also known as CDC, for daily average causes of death in comparison to 2019 statistics from the website Worldometers.info. Statistics come as the novel coronavirus continues to spread globally. According to Johns Hopkins University, there are over 432,000 cases in the United States and over 1.4 million cases globally. Danilychev’s graph also offered a time-lapse which features the number of COVID-19 deaths per day, which has increased over the past few weeks alone. Prior to March 20th, the coronavirus had the lowest number of daily deaths, which is compared to other causes listed averaging around 50 per day.

"COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is now the deadliest disease in the United States… COVID-19 is the cause of 1,970 deaths in the U.S. per day."https://t.co/R1DhmOavps — A New Radical Centrism (@a_centrism) April 9, 2020

On March 22nd, 2020, the virus’s daily death rate surpassed the flu and pneumonia, liver disease, suicide, and kidney disease. By the end of March, COVID-19 deaths per day with third-highest. As the virus begins to spread across the United States, many speculate the number of deaths it will cause over an extended period of time.

White House Coronavirus task force, which is led by Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci, believe the coronavirus deaths will be between 100,000 and 240,000 in the U.S. On April 8, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle estimated 60,415 United States deaths related to COVID-19.

Dr. Birx believes that the decreasing projections could correlate to how Americans have been following the social distancing measures and behavioral lockdown changes. She noted, “What has been so remarkable, I think, to those of us that have been in the science field for so long is how important behavioral change is and how amazing Americans are at adapting to and following through on these behavioral changes.”

Globally, there have been over 1.4 million people infected and over 89,000 have died. In the United States, there have been at least 14,808 reported deaths. That being said, there have been over 24,000 people who have recovered from the virus in the U.S. and at least 337,074 recovered worldwide.