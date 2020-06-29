More Than 50 San Antonio Police Officers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Heads up Texans, you might not want to visit San Antonio until further notice. Health experts have announced that more than 150 employees with the San Antonio Police Department have been quarantined to COVID-19. The department noted there are currently 71 uniformed police officers and 80 civilian employees under quarantine. Of those, 56 police officers have already tested positive for the coronavirus. A month ago, on May 29th, SAPD had reported that seven employees had been quarantined for the virus, with five sworn SAPD officers testing positive. Seems to me like someone didn’t follow the guidelines when it came to social distancing.

SAPD’s latest numbers reflect the spike in Coronavirus cases the state and city are experiencing. Just this Sunday, the city had announced there were 802 new cases, pushing the total to 10,000 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The San Antonio Emergency Managers released an emergency alert on Saturday, which advised residents to stay home and “stay safe” as the number of positive cases is increasing.

The coronavirus pandemic, unfortunately, continues to grow in Texas. According to Gov. Greg Abbott, the number of cases has gone from an average of about 2,000 to more than 5,000. Abbott stated as many as 5,000 people a day were being diagnosed. The Texas Governor decided to close down bars again quickly after reopening and limit restaurants’ indoor seating capacity to 50 percent. Before the second shut down, restaurants had previously been allowed to operate at 75 percent and bars at 50 percent.

US Vice-President Mike Pence, along with health officials, stated that Texas would be issued additional COVID-19 testing kits “for as long as necessary.” Pence stated, “We are going to make sure that Texas, and your healthcare system in Texas, have the resources, have the supplies, have the personnel to meet this moment.” Pence also urged Texas to wear their face masks where it is indicated since that will slow the spread of the coronavirus. As of June 28, the United States had over 2.5 million total reported cases and nearly 126,000 Coronavirus related deaths.