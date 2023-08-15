Corrections Officer Jailed for Inappropriate Relationship With Female Inmate

A corrections officer in Spokane, Washington has gone from overseeing inmates to becoming one himself.

This after authorities say an investigation revealed he was having an inappropriate relationship with a female inmate who was under his supervision.

Drew Seiffert, 32, was accused of taking part in sexual contact with the inmate and was placed on administrate leave pending an investigation back in December. Investigators said they uncovered enough evidence to arrest Seiffert.

At first, the female inmate denied having sexual contact with Seiffert, records show. But she eventually admitted to it after investigators gathered surveillance footage. She reportedly told investigators that the sexual act was consensual.

Still, that wasn’t enough to keep Seiffert out of jail — as it is against Washington state law for an employee of a corrections facility to engage in sexual conduct with a person residing in the facility.

Seiffert has been charged with four counts of first degree custodial sexual misconduct , police said. He has been booked and is now residing in the Spokane County Jail.