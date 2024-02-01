Country Music Legend Dead At 84

Margot Smith, who had several number one hits during the 1970s in American country music, has reportedly died at the age of 84. Smith recorded such classics as, “Don’t Break the Heart That Loves You,” and, “It Only Hurts a Little While.”

She was known as the “The Tennessee Yodeler.” Margot Smith started her adult life as a Kindergarten teacher, and began performing at local PTA meetings before becoming a country music sensation. Her first hit came in 1975 with, “There I Said It.”

Smith reportedly passed away after suffering from a stroke in her home located in Nashville, Tennessee. The singer had just turned 84 on January 23rd, 2024.

Smith was known as “The Tennessee Yodeler” for her vocal style. But she didn’t initially set out to be a professional singer. She worked as a kindergarten teacher for years, and she began performing at PTA meetings and in local venues. As she attracted a local following, Smith pursued a recording contract, releasing her first album in 1971. She first cracked the country music charts in 1975 with the Top Ten hit “There I Said It.” Smith achieved her greatest fame in the late 1970s with back-to-back No. 1 hit ballads “Don’t Break the Heart That Loves You” and “It Only Hurts a Little While.” Other popular singles from that decade include “Take My Breath Away,” “Love’s Explosion,” and “Little Things Mean a Lot.” In 1979, she released “Still a Woman,” a groundbreaking anthem for middle-aged women with its sexually charged lyrics. That year, Smith won an ASCAP Award for Country Artist of the Year. She pursued this new direction for several years and continued to chart singles, such as “If I Give My Heart to You,” “The Shuffle Song,” and a cover of “My Guy.” By the early ‘80s, Smith had returned to her roots, singing ballads and yodeling. She ventured into creating Christian music and began marketing a tape teaching aspiring singers how to yodel. Among the yodelers she mentored was “America’s Got Talent” contestant Taylor Ware. Smith continued performing for much of her life, releasing her most recent record in 2005, “Nothing to Lose.” https://www.legacy.com/news/celebrity-deaths/margo-smith-1939-2024-1970s-country-music-star/

Country music has lost one of its best. We pray that Smith will rest in peace, and we also pray for her loved ones during this difficult time. Thanks for the memories!