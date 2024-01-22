Couple Escapes After Vehicle Caught in Washington Sinkhole

The driver and passenger of an SUV made an exit that was unlike any other they’d ever made. Unless, of course, they’ve previously exited the vehicle while it was submerged in a sinkhole.

The incident took place in Vancouver, Washington, where a broken water main caused a sinkhole that consumed the SUV. City officials released a photo of the vehicle, showing exactly how difficult the escape must have been.

To be precise, the sinkhole occurred at West 30th Avenue and Washington Street. The driver and passenger were able to escape through the side door and trunk, Vancouver police said.

A picture of the SUV that turned into a sinkhole in Vancouver, Washington. (City of Vancouver)

“Trying to understand that this just happened. Is this real life?” Katlynn Bicknell, who was in the vehicle with her boyfriend, told KGW News. “I was panicking. My boyfriend was very calm, rolling down the windows, telling me what to do.”

Thankfully, both emerged unscathed.