Courteney Cox Shares Favorite ‘Friends’ Moment in Matthew Perry Tribute

Actress Courteney Cox became the second member of the Friends cast to share her own tribute to late co-star Matthew Perry, joining Matt LeBlanc in the process.

Perry unexpectedly died last month while inside the hot tub inside his Los Angeles home. He was 54.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” Cox shared on Instagram just a few hours after LeBlanc’s tribute.

According to the Associated Press:

“Cox posted a video from the show’s Season 4 finale in 1998 — ‘The One with Ross’s Wedding’ — Rolling Stone reported. That was the episode when viewers learned that Monica (Cox) and Chandler (Perry) had a one-night stand at a London hotel, which would ignite a long-term romance.

“In the episode, Ross (Davis Schwimmer) bursts into the hotel room and announces to Chandler, who is in bed, that he is getting married that day. After he leaves, Monica peeks her head out from the covers and asks Chandler, ‘Do you think he knew I was here?'”

“Friends” co-stars Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox in Los Angeles in 2006. (Getty)

Cox continued on.

“When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share,” Cox wrote. “To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night fling in London.

“But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.”

Friends aired on NBC from 1994-2004, becoming one of the most-watched sitcoms in history. It remains popular in syndication today.

The Los Angeles County Coroner has listed Perry’s death as “deferred,” meaning it will take more time to determine what caused Perry to drowned in his hot tub.