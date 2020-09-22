More Than 200,000 Americans Have Died From Coronavirus

Back in March 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted that the coronavirus pandemic could kill up to 200,000 people in the United States. Several skeptics decided to brush his comments off accusing him of fear-mongering. Unfortunately, health experts have now announced that the US coronavirus death toll reached the grim milestone earlier than some health experts predicted.

The U.S. coronavirus deaths are equal to having 9/11 attacks every day for 66 days, according to the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office. Texas and Florida contributed the most deaths in the U.S. these past two weeks, closely followed by California. The deaths now put President Donald Trump and the Trump Administration in the spotlight, with Americans watching how he is handling the pandemic, especially as he campaigns for a second term in office.

Since the first known U.S. COVID-19 death on February 6th, an average of more than 858 people have died from the virus every day. Unfortunately, many of those victims died without anyone by their side in hospital rooms. Countless others haven’t had a chance to have a proper funeral with mourners grieving their loved ones remotely online on social media. Covid-19 is now the second leading cause of death in the United States, just after heart disease according to the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, also known as IHME. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, More than 21 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 965,000 deaths.

Unfortunately, what happens next with the COVID-19 pandemic depends on personal responsibility and how much Americans are willing to fight the battle. Already, the virus killed more people in the United States than Americans killed in battle during the five most recent wars combined, including the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Iraq War, the war in Afghanistan, and the Persian Gulf War according to CNN.

Health officials predict almost 180,000 additional coronavirus deaths by the end of the year. But, health experts believe those numbers have the potential to decline. According to the IHME, increasing the mask use set at 95% can save near 115,00 lives, reducing that expected number of deaths by 62.7%. Just like wearing face masks and face coverings, experts also say that physical and social distancing and handwashing can protect against the coronavirus. It can also help avert the flu and Coronavirus “twin-demic” could overwhelm our health system.

Dr. Brett Giroir, the White House Coronavirus Task Force’s Testing czar, stated, “We have to stay strong and do the things that could decrease the spread,” Number 1: Wearing a mask when we can’t physically distance. Number 2: Avoiding crowds. Number 3: Hygiene. And with smart testing, we can flatten the curve and slow the spread. We do have a formula to reduce the deaths, reduce the cases. But we all have to be disciplined and diligent to make sure we obey that every single day.” Health experts are also working for a coronavirus vaccine as states are slowly reopening with mask mandate laws.