A professional golfer from England was arrested and charged with sexual battery after an accusation of rape was made against him by a Florida teen.





The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office explained that 17-year-old victim accused English golfer Craig Kearney, 24, of raping her after getting her drunk, according to News 6 WKMG. While it is unclear how the victim and Kearney knew each other, she said that she and Kearney were alone at her Osceola County home when her parents left on Aug. 17. She and Kearney bought facial masks together, picked up food from Taco Bell and returned to the home to watch Netflix in his room, per an affidavit. The victim reportedly showed investigators a Snapchat video of the two hanging out that night.

Kearney reportedly hid bottles of wine in the room, as the victim’s parents did not allow alcohol in the house. He allegedly opened the bottles and handed several drinks to the victim, while he only drank one glass himself.

The victim became so intoxicated that she could “barely walk,” according to reports. When she attempted to make her way to her upstairs bedroom, Kearney followed her, authorities say. He allegedly took her clothes off against her will and raped her when she was too intoxicated to fight back.

She reported that she blacked out following the attack and woke up the next morning feeling sore.

“It appears the subject, what he did was served the juvenile victim some wine, she became intoxicated and he took advantage of her and committed sexual battery on her,” explained Major Jacob Ruiz, of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim and her family moved to a different state two days later. She cut off all communication with Kearney, who texted her at least one time asking whether or not they were still talking, authorities say.

“He’s some kind of professional golfer, and what a shame — young guy, 24 years old, looks like he had a bright future ahead of him,” said Ruiz of Kearney. “If that’s their mentality, their criminal mindset to hurt children — guess what? They do it to themselves, and they deserve what they get.”

The victim did not file a report until January, saying fear contributed to the delay.

“In these kinds of situations, victims are traumatized in different ways and handle it different ways, that’s between the victim and family. It was a delayed reporting to [us], but as soon as we received the information, we were right on top of it investigating it,” Ruiz said.

Kearney made his first court appearance on Friday.

