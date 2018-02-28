Menu
Alabama Department of Corrections Vernon Madison Read this Next

Alabama man may be spared the death penalty because he can't remember the crime
Advertisement

A Texas teenager told her mother she suffered a miscarriage, but authorities quickly learned that the truth was much worse.

KVIA reports that El Paso high schooler Erica Gomez, 17, later told investigators that she delivered a baby in a bathroom toilet. She cut the baby’s umbilical cord, wrapped the newborn in a bathrobe and placed the baby inside of a storage shed on another property close to her home. She said that after the ordeal, she went back inside of the house and fell asleep. She was bleeding when her mother found her and taken to the hospital.


The baby’s body was discovered by the homeowner’s 13-year-old son. The homeowner took the baby’s body inside of the house and called deputies.

According to a criminal complaint, the El Paso County Medical Examiner’s Office found “three sharp wounds on the [baby’s] neck, one sharp wound under the [baby’s] right armpit and five sharp wounds on the [baby’s] back.” As explained, all “the sharp wounds found on the [baby’s] body were similar to that of stab wounds and were consistent with a form of penetrating trauma to the skin.”

Gomez, who initially said she did not report the birth because she was scared, said that she was the only person who handled the baby. The criminal complaint did not explain how the stab wounds came about.

The baby is believed to have remained in the shed for about 12 hours. Interviews revealed that no one entered the shed before the young boy.

Gomez now faces charges of capital murder, reports CBS 4.

She was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. Her bond was set for $800,000.

A spokesperson confirmed that Gomez attended El Dorado High School.

RELATED: A woman faces charges after her daughter made it clear that 3 infants didn’t die mysteriously

Erica Gomez of El Paso, Texas is accused of murdering her newborn shortly after giving birth. El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Alabama man may be spared the death penalty because he can’t remember the crime

Alabama man may be spared the death penalty because he can’t remember the crime

Dad who abused his infant son charged with murder in the boy’s death 2 decades later

Dad who abused his infant son charged with murder in the boy’s death 2 decades later

A woman faces charges after her daughter made it clear that 3 infants didn’t die mysteriously

A woman faces charges after her daughter made it clear that 3 infants didn’t die mysteriously

Cops bust twin brothers planning bombing — and using teens to help build them

Cops bust twin brothers planning bombing — and using teens to help build them

New details are coming in about the Florida shooter and many are wondering about the motive

New details are coming in about the Florida shooter and many are wondering about the motive

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement