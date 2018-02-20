Menu
greenville police department Read this Next

The cops caught this South Carolina teacher in a very guilty position with a student
Advertisement

After a Michigan woman took the lives of her husband and children in a murder-suicide, eyes turned to her former religious community.

Lauren Stuart, 45, of Keego Harbor shot and killed her husband, Daniel, 47, and children Steven and Bethany, 27 and 24 respectively. Then she killed herself, reports the Detroit Free Press.


A friend told FOX 2 Detroit that Stuart might have done so after she was shunned by the Jehovah’s Witness Church that her family formerly attended. She and her family made the decision to leave about five years prior.

“They suffered the harsh consequences that every Jehovah’s Witness faces when they choose to leave the religion,” friend Joyce Taylor explained. “I can guarantee you straight on, if they were to have called their family, especially Danny, and if they recognized the phone number, they would not answer it.”

Taylor would know the feeling. She went through it herself when she left the church nearly 30 years prior.

She said Stuart confided in her about her feelings and the pain that the decision caused. She says the church spread lies about the family, doing things like accusing them of breaking into the church. They also forbade family members and friends from interacting with the family.

“The church, the Jehovah’s Witnesses, they were hog wild after them, just brutal.”

RELATED: One Georgia woman wanted Chick-fil-A so badly, she committed not one but two felonies to make it happen

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Cops bust twin brothers planning bombing — and using teens to help build them

Cops bust twin brothers planning bombing — and using teens to help build them

New details are coming in about the Florida shooter and many are wondering about the motive

New details are coming in about the Florida shooter and many are wondering about the motive

Teen stabbed and left for dead uses her last breath to lead police to her suspected killers

Teen stabbed and left for dead uses her last breath to lead police to her suspected killers

FBI may have known months in advance that Florida shooting suspect had plans to be a “professional school shooter”

FBI may have known months in advance that Florida shooting suspect had plans to be a “professional school shooter”

A math teacher’s inappropriate and unwanted advances have added up to numerous charges

A math teacher’s inappropriate and unwanted advances have added up to numerous charges

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement