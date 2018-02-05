Law enforcement agencies are issuing warnings as a disturbing video is beginning to go viral on Facebook.

According to AL.com, a video depicting an adult man having inappropriate sexual relations with a young girl is going viral. While some believe the video is believed to have originated in Alabama, it’s received complaints from as far away as France.





“It’s going viral, and we don’t want it to go viral,” said Tony Garrett, executive director of Central Alabama Crime Stoppers. “It’s already disturbing enough.”

Garrett also added that despite previous theories, there is no clear confirmation of where the video took place, saying, “We don’t have a location, and we don’t have a time frame, though some things point to Alabama.”

A spokesperson for Facebook and Messenger addressed the disturbing content on their site.

“We do not allow the sharing of child exploitative images on Facebook or Messenger — even to express outrage. Regardless of intention, sharing such imagery is harmful and illegal,” they said. “When we become aware of such images, we remove them and notify the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. We urge people never to share such content and to report it to local authorities immediately.”

While the details of the video are still being determined, law enforcement agencies in other states are also giving warnings to their communities.

“Sharing said image is considered distribution, and you could be criminally charged for doing so,” explained the Memphis Police Department.

If you happen across the video, the proper actions following the discovery are to “contact Facebook immediately and delete the image from your account.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP or the ALEA’s Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 334-353-1224.

